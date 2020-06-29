Left Menu
PM must clarify if PM-CARES fund received donations from Chinese companies: U'khand Congress Chief

President of the Uttarakhand Congress Committee, Pritam Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify whether PM-CARES Fund has received donations from Chinese companies or not.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:10 IST
Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Pritam Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President of the Uttarakhand Congress Committee, Pritam Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify whether PM-CARES Fund has received donations from Chinese companies or not. Talking to ANI, Singh said that there are various reports in the media which claimed that Chinese companies have donated to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund)

"Central government and Prime Minister Modi himself must clarify whether Chinese companies have donated huge amounts to PM-CARES fund. By attacking Congress, the government is trying to change the discussion on its failure to handle Chinese aggression," he said. "Prime Minister is saying that no one has infiltrated in Ladakh nor anybody had captured our post, then how come our 20 soldiers lost their lives? Prime Minister will have to answer this and will also have to be made aware of the situation," he added.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

