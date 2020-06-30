Left Menu
German reservist held for sharing politicians' details with right-wing radicals

In February, a 43-year-old racist shot dead nine people with immigrant backgrounds in the town of Hanau before killing his mother and himself. A report by the military counterintelligence service in March said Germany had uncovered eight right-wing radicals in the armed forces, as well as 27 individuals with reservations about the post-war democratic constitution.

German reservist held for sharing politicians' details with right-wing radicals
The German military has found a list of the private addresses of senior politicians in the possession of a reservist suspected of right-wing radicalism, Spiegel magazine reported on Monday, citing security sources. It said the sergeant in the reserve forces had been arrested on Friday during a training session.

The names and contact details of 17 prominent politicians were found on his computer and had been shared in a group chat used by right-wing extremists. It gave no further details of the politicians on the list and said it was unclear if members of the chat had planned to harm or intimidate them.

Germany is trying to stem a rise in violent far-right ideology.

A report by the military counterintelligence service in March said Germany had uncovered eight right-wing radicals in the armed forces, as well as 27 individuals with reservations about the post-war democratic constitution. Last month, military investigators found arms and explosives in a raid on the home of a special forces soldier.

