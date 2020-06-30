Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM leader wrote to TS Health Minister, urges to conduct 20000 COVID-19 tests in Hyderabad

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday wrote to Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender urging him to conduct over 20000 COVID-19 tests in Hyderabad and another 2000 tests within the Nampally assembly constituency.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-06-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 02:43 IST
AIMIM leader wrote to TS Health Minister, urges to conduct 20000 COVID-19 tests in Hyderabad
AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday wrote to Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender urging him to conduct over 20000 COVID-19 tests in Hyderabad and another 2000 tests within the Nampally assembly constituency. In his letter dated on June 27, he stated, "It may be recalled that the State Government had decided to conduct 50,000 Covid- 19 Tests in 24 Assembly Constituencies of GHMC, and in last few days the number of the cases have gone up substantially and about 700 to 800 are reported every day. The cases are more in Charminar and Khairatabad Zones."

"In this backdrop, I would request you to make arrangements for the conduct of at least 20,000 tests in Hyderabad Parliament Constituency comprising of 7 Assembly Segments. Also, I would request for conducting of 2,000 Civoid-19 tests in Nampally Assembly Segment of Secunderabad Parliament constituency," the Chandrayangutta MLA added. "I, therefore, request you to kindly instruct the concerned officials to conduct COVID- 19 tests as early as possible in the above mentioned Assembly Segments," read the letter.

According to the Union Health Minister, Telangana has reported 14,419 COVID-19 cases including 9,000 active cases, 5,172 patients were cured/discharged/migrated while 247 have succumbed to the virus as of June 29. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico talking to China, AstraZeneca on coronavirus vaccine -official

Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company AstraZeneca about running trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. ...

U.S. begins to pare back Hong Kong's special status

The United States began eliminating Hong Kongs special status under U.S. law on Monday, halting defense exports and restricting the territorys access to high technology products as China prepares new Hong Kong security legislation.The U.S. ...

COVID-19 impact: Finance Commission discusses new tools for education

The Finance Commission on Monday discussed the impact of the new tools of education including online classes and use of other technology amid the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was called to discuss the impact of the new tools of pedagog...

Soccer-Derby player Wisdom recovering in hospital from stabbing

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is currently in hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Liverpool, the English second-tier club said on Monday. Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020