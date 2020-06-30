Japan calls China's reported move on Hong Kong 'regrettable'Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 08:46 IST
Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday China's move to pass national security legislation for Hong Kong, if confirmed, was "regrettable" and undermined credibility in the 'one country, two systems' formula of governance.
"We will continue to work with the countries involved to deal with this issue appropriately," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference when asked about reports that China's parliament had passed the law on Tuesday. He added that Japan would continue to communicate closely with the United States and China, saying stable relations between the two global powers were vital for regional and global security.
