YSRCP MP Raghurama Raju seeks appointment with Andhra CM

YSRCP MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju has written a letter to party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking an appointment with him.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 09:51 IST
YSR Congress Party MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju has written a letter to party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking an appointment with him. In his letter issued on Monday, he explained his reasons for writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 18.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP in his letter wrote, "As a trusted soldier of YSRCP, I always upheld the policies and enhanced its public image not to invite ire of any disgruntled party man. I once again reiterate that I had never ever uttered a single word/statement against my party and my beloved President of the Party other than a few things which are unconstitutional." In his letter, Narasapuram MP said that he was receiving life-threatening calls and consequently, he filed a complaint in multiple police stations which allegedly went in vain.

"It's very disheartening and highly disappointing for me to know that my own MLAs are instructing to burn my effigies and threatening me to cause physical harm if at all I arrive in my constituency. The orchestrated protestors have made violent slogans saying that I would have the same fate that of effigies burnt. In addition to these local threats from local people prompted by local leaders, I am receiving several calls from other districts, predominantly Rayalaseema and even unidentified foreign numbers emanating from locations across the globe giving life threats," he wrote in the letter. "As an effort to self protect, I filed a complaint with the local police in multiple police stations of my Constituency and also to higher authorities in that range. Lastly, I tried reaching the DGP, but in vain. All of them have given a deaf ear and that act of their inaction has compelled me to approach Speaker of Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla and also Home Minister Amit Shah pleading for immediate attention on providing central force to come to my rescue," the letter further read.

Earlier, Raju was issued a show case notice, served to him by party general secretary Vijayasai Reddy, after the former wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 18, alleging that there is a threat to his life from his own party leaders. The MP had also questioned the legality of the show cause notice in the past. (ANI)

