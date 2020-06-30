Karnataka HC functioning suspended today for sanitisation
The judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to "unavoidable circumstances".ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-06-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 11:46 IST
The High Court in a notice informed about the decision on Monday.
"It is hereby notified to the litigant public/learned advocates/party-in-person/officers and staff of the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench, Bengaluru that, the judicial/non-judicial/administrative functions of the High Court is hereby suspended for one day -- on June 30, 2020, for sanitisation of entire High Court complex, due to unavoidable circumstances," the notice read. (ANI)
