41 more COVID-19 cases in Assam

41 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 7,835 on Tuesday, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The total number of recovered cases stands at 5,333 while the active cases are 2,488 in the state. With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stands at 5,66,840, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, 418 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in the country now stands at 16,893.