Rajasthan reports 94 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 94 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday. According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases in the state is now at 17,754, including 3,397 active cases and 409 deaths.

With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stands at 5,66,840, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. According to the Ministry, 418 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in the country now stands at 16,893.