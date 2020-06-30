Left Menu
Centre's ban on Chinese apps draws mixed reaction from citizens

As the Central government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, some people opined that government should provide some time to save the videos and data that have been uploaded on these apps, before banning them while others strongly believe that such apps should be uninstalled from the mobile phones right away.

ANI | Chandigarh/Lucknow | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:04 IST
A resident in Chandigarh watching a video on Tik Tok (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the Central government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, some people opined that government should provide some time to save the videos and data that have been uploaded on these apps, before banning them while others strongly believe that such apps should be uninstalled from the mobile phones right away. "It should happen, it's necessary. A lot of people have become famous by using these apps so at least a time period should be given of around two to three months before banning these apps," said Ajay Kumar from Chandigarh.

"I do not have knowledge about Tik Tok app but many people used to upload their videos on it. According to me, these apps should not be operational," said Anil Kumar. A Lucknow resident told ANI, China keeps on bothering us and attacks our country so it's a good decision. We should delete such apps. "I have deleted all these apps," he added.

"It's a good decision, we will never tolerate if someone dares to harm our country. We are using such apps which are made by other countries and they are harming our country. I wish that the government should ban these apps as soon as possible. Some alternatives should also be planned," said Sneha. Amid border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh, the government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country.

Almost all the apps banned have some preferential Chinese interest and the majority have parent Chinese companies. The Ministry of Information Technology said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that government has banned apps for "safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India". (ANI)

