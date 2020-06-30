Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC claims Congress members violated social distancing norms during protest

Congress party members did not follow the COVID-19 social distancing norms and guidelines during nationwide protests against hike in petrol and diesel prices, a plea alleged in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:30 IST
Plea in SC claims Congress members violated social distancing norms during protest

Congress party members did not follow the COVID-19 social distancing norms and guidelines during nationwide protests against hike in petrol and diesel prices, a plea alleged in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Congress party launched countrywide agitation on Monday against the government hiking prices of petroleum products several times in recent days and demanded an immediate rollback.

The cumulative 22-times increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totalled to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 in diesel as on June 29. The petition filed in the apex court has sought imposition of "heavy penalty" on the Congress Party and Indian Youth Congress for allegedly "not functioning in favour of the citizens of country and putting their life in danger by conducting such type of protest during the COVID-19 situation". The plea, filed by Jammu-based lawyer Supriya Pandita, has alleged that members of Congress and Indian Youth Congress have done large number of gatherings all over India during the June 29 protests which might trigger the chances of coronavirus spread.

"At present coronavirus is spreading very quickly in Delhi and Maharashtra and these two states have recorded maximum number of coronavirus patients, but despite that protest has taken place in various places of these two states," said the petition, filed through advocates Om Prakash Parihar and Dushyant Tiwari. The plea has also sought a direction to the police authorities to file cases against those who have violated social distancing norms and other guidelines which are imposed due to the COVID-19. It has claimed that besides not following social distancing norms, the members of Congress and its youth wing had allegedly also failed to follow guidelines of the Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs which were issued while removing the coronavirus induced lockdown. "It is their responsibility too to protect the citizens of India by making them follow the social distancing norms and other restrictions imposed in India due to coronavirus but despite that they have gathered in large numbers and violated all the norms," the plea has alleged.

It said that peaceful protest against the action or decision of the ruling party is not wrong but doing it during the pandemic time is "illegal and there is a high chance of increase of coronavirus in all over India due to this irresponsible action". It said that instead of protests amid the pandemic, they should have submitted their representation to the ruling party on price hike of petrol and diesel. It has also sought the apex court's direction to the probe agencies to investigate and find out why permission was given to conduct such protest despite knowing that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in India.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

No return to pre-pandemic job levels in 2020 - ILO

The outlook for the global labour market in the second half of 2020 is highly uncertain and the forecast recovery will not be enough for employment to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, the International Labour Organization said on Tu...

Sterling rebounds from data-driven losses in choppy month-end trading

Sterling rebounded on Tuesday from early losses exacerbated by worse than expected UK GDP data, although analysts said its recovery was due to some end-of-quarter rebalancing rather than any improvement in sentiment.Prime Minister Boris Joh...

Southern Railway to install high quality thermal scanners to screen passengers

High quality thermal scanners and contact-less cameras will be used by the Southern Railway in select stations to record body temperature of passengers and check their tickets as part of preventive measures against COVID-19, officials said....

Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William Meteos Hartman and support William Stunt Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan Contractz Arturo Garcia will replac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020