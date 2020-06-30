Disappointed with PM's silence over Indo-China standoff in his address to nation: Akhilesh Prasad Singh

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has expressed disappointement over the Prime Minister's address to Nation on Tuesday, saying that PM "kept silent" on Indo-China standoff at LAC. Speaking to ANI, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "We were expecting that PM will definitely inform countrymen over recent development in Ladakh but were surprised that Prime Minister chose to keep silent on India-China standoff in Ladakh."

"I would like to say that Central government is only making tall claims to fight COVID -19. Corona cases in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad are increasing rapidly and total cases in the country have crossed more than five lakh, despite that Prime Minister claimed that many lives have been saved but entire country know this fact that government failed to fight against COVID-19," former Union Minister Singh said. "Yes I welcome the decision of PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana that is extended till the end of November and such decision will definitely help the poor section and stranded migrants," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that his government will extend till end of November, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which foodgrains are being provided to the poor and needy. "From July the festival seasons start, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5. Following this, the month of Saawan will start. In this season of festivals, the needs and expenses of all increases. Keeping this in mind, the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana has been extended till Diwali and Chatth Puja, i.e till the end of November," the Prime Minister said.

"The scheme will provide 80 crore people with free grains, will now be applicable in July, August, September, October and November too. The government, during these five months, will give each family member 5-kilogram wheat or 5 kilogram rice free of cost, apart from this each family will get free one kg of chana (chick peas) too every month," he added. (ANI)