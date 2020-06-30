Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judiciary has to be on guard to see police not exceeding authority: Former SC judge

Amid outrage over police atrocities, former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur said on Tuesday that judiciary has to be on guard to ensure that the police does not exceed authority in an investigation and see there is a fair probe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:15 IST
Judiciary has to be on guard to see police not exceeding authority: Former SC judge

Amid outrage over police atrocities, former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur said on Tuesday that judiciary has to be on guard to ensure that the police does not exceed authority in an investigation and see there is a fair probe. He also said there was misuse of law with cases of sedition being filed against journalists and cautioned that magistrates should not "blindly trust" the prosecution. Justice (retd) Lokur said laws are misinterpreted, both at the stage of investigation and the filing of charge sheet but the judiciary has to be extra vigilant and not go merely on the basis of the prosecution. "It's important for the judiciary to be on guard; to see that the police is not exceeding its authority. They should examine the FIR, the case diary, find out what is going on and then proceed," Lokur said. He was speaking at a webinar -- 'Shooting the Messenger: The 'Chilling Effect' of Criminalising Journalism', organised by a legal news portal. Referring to Tuticorin incident, where a father-son duo died after being allegedly thrashed by the police last week, Justice Lokur said that initially, the police said that they had a heart condition and now it has come out that some evidence was deleted. The magistrate cannot blindly trust the prosecution and there has to be a clear application of mind, Lokur said.

"With these things happening, it's difficult to trust the police and the investigation being carried out by them," he said. Speaking about cases being filed against journalists, Lokur said that in this backdrop, a scribe is never going to be able to trust the fairness of an investigation. "Then, there is misuse of law. There are examples where there is no question of sedition, but the investigations make out that there is a seditious act involved," he said.

"Take for example Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Just because there's the mention of unlawful activities, it doesn't mean that the Magistrate or the Judge should throw up his hands," Lokur said, adding that a prima facie case has to be made out. On the issue of deciding urgent matters by the top court, he said that this has been known for a very long time.

"Bail applications are urgent matters, demolition of property is an urgent matter. There are a large category of cases which can be categorised as urgent. This thing about what is urgent and what is not urgent is completely misplaced. "For some courts to say that bail matters are not urgent defies logic. Personal liberty is always urgent. A court cannot say that they'll take it up after a couple of weeks and you should hang around in jail for a while," Lokur said.

With regard to the attack on citizen journalism during COVID-19, he said that if facts are shown then what is the problem. "If it's a fact, even if it's uncomfortable, why should it not be reported? The purpose is to improve things. If the hospitals are not working, and that report is factually correct, why should it not be reported ? It's only for improvement," Lokur said.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves said that sedation and cases of criminal defamation remain to be one of the most important issues for journalists. Journalist Seema Chishti said that it is the responsibility of the judiciary to back the journalists who are asking questions. "We need to do away with the dichotomy of what is national and anti-national. We need an attitude shift so as to refresh our perception of a democracy. The government will put pressure...so the judges need to be sensitised," she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung introduces lifestyle TV in India

New Delhi, Jun 30 PTI&#160;South Korean electronic major Samsung on Tuesday announced to introduce lifestyle television The Serif in the Indian market, and launched new range of QLED 8K TV. Samsungs 2020 QLED 8K TV line up will be priced at...

No return to pre-pandemic job levels in 2020 - ILO

The outlook for the global labour market in the second half of 2020 is highly uncertain and the forecast recovery will not be enough for employment to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, the International Labour Organization said on Tu...

Sterling rebounds from data-driven losses in choppy month-end trading

Sterling rebounded on Tuesday from early losses exacerbated by worse than expected UK GDP data, although analysts said its recovery was due to some end-of-quarter rebalancing rather than any improvement in sentiment.Prime Minister Boris Joh...

Southern Railway to install high quality thermal scanners to screen passengers

High quality thermal scanners and contact-less cameras will be used by the Southern Railway in select stations to record body temperature of passengers and check their tickets as part of preventive measures against COVID-19, officials said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020