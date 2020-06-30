Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Barnier calls British financial market proposals 'unacceptable'

British proposals to give the City of London access to the European Union are "unacceptable" because they seek to maintain the benefits of the single market without the obligations, the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday. EU policymakers worry that the UK could gain a competitive advantage by easing financial rules, but Britain has said it would maintain high standards of regulation.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:29 IST
EU's Barnier calls British financial market proposals 'unacceptable'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British proposals to give the City of London access to the European Union are "unacceptable" because they seek to maintain the benefits of the single market without the obligations, the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

EU policymakers worry that the UK could gain a competitive advantage by easing financial rules, but Britain has said it would maintain high standards of regulation. Barnier said Britain would like to make it easy to continue to run EU financial services businesses from London, with minimal operations and staff on the continent.

Many banks and insurers based in Britain have opened hubs in the EU to continue serving customers there irrespective of what deal London seals with Brussels. "I will be blunt: its proposals are unacceptable. There is no way member states or the European Parliament would accept this," Barnier told a Eurofi conference.

Britain's finance ministry had no immediate comment on Barnier's comments. London and Brussels have an end of June deadline for completing "equivalence" assessments for determining access to each other's financial markets.

Barnier said Britain has only responded to 4 of 28 questionnaires for assessing if UK financial rules are similar enough to those in the bloc to allow direct market access. "So we are not there yet," Barnier said.

Britain has said it has introduced all EU rules into UK law. Barnier said the assessments are particularly challenging given that Britain has said it wants to diverge from EU rules once its transition period ends in December.

"This is even one of the main purposes of Brexit," said Barnier, a former EU financial services commissioner. Equivalence-based access to the EU is not available in areas like insurance, commercial bank lending or deposit-taking.

"Nothing in the agreement that we are negotiating will change this," Barnier said.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

17 special POCSO courts inaugurated in Kerala

Seventeen special POCSO courts were inagurated in Kerala on Tuesday, as part of the first phase of setting up 28 such courts in the state, the government said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S Man...

Wari: Buses carrying 'padukas' reach Wakhri near Pandharpur

The buses carrying padukas holy footprints of saint-poets Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram and palkhis of other holy figures reached Wakhri, a village 5 kilometres from temple town Pandharpur, late Tuesday night. As per tradition, all palkhis meet a...

Lebanon judge who banned interviews of US envoy resigns

The Lebanese judge who issued a ruling banning foreign and local media from interviewing the US ambassador in Beirut resigned Tuesday, according to state media. Judge Mohammad Mazeh was referred to questioning by the Judicial Inspection Boa...

Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis

Airbus on Tuesday unveiled plans to shed around 15,000 jobs including 900 already earmarked in Germany, saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus pandemic rocked the air travel industry. Europes biggest aerospace group said it wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020