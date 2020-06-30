Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What you need to know about Hong Kong's national security law

The first official presence of mainland Chinese security and intelligence agents in Hong Kong and powers granted to them that go beyond local laws represent a major threat to the city's liberties, according to security experts, diplomats and some politicians. The law allows them to take enforcement action from a new base at a mainland security commission in the city.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:39 IST
EXPLAINER-What you need to know about Hong Kong's national security law

China's sweeping new national security law for Hong Kong took effect in the global financial hub at 11 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) - the same moment the city authorities published the law. It is expected to mark the biggest change in the freewheeling former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

JUST HOW FAR DOES IT GO? Early assessments of the law, whose content was kept secret until it took effect, suggest that some elements are stronger than many feared, both in scope and penalties.

The crimes of secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and colluding with foreign countries and external elements will face penalties of up to life in prison. The reach of the law has stunned some legal scholars, who say that even peaceful actions such as the pro-democracy Occupy protests of 2014 could now bring 10 years jail if foreign links could be proven.

It also provides for more active state management and oversight of foreign groups, organisations and media based in what for decades has been China's freest and most international city. In a move certain to rile democracy activists in the run-up to crucial legislature elections on September, it also demands disqualification for elected politicians who breach the law.

The law confirms, however, that it will not be applied retroactively against crimes committed before it was implemented. Both Hong Kong and Chinese central government officials have said the law is vital to plug gaping holes in Hong Kong's national security defences - deficiencies exposed in the months of sometimes violent protests that rocked the city in the last year.

WHAT IS MOST LIKELY TO CAUSE CONCERN? The first official presence of mainland Chinese security and intelligence agents in Hong Kong and powers granted to them that go beyond local laws represent a major threat to the city's liberties, according to security experts, diplomats and some politicians.

The law allows them to take enforcement action from a new base at a mainland security commission in the city. The Hong Kong government will have its own commission, backed by its own special police unit. The law stipulates, for example, that the mainland agents cannot be detained or inspected by local authorities while carrying out their duties. IS ANYTHING STILL UNCLEAR?

As earlier stated by Beijing, the law allows for Hong Kong's chief executive to appoint judges for national security cases - a move lawyers' groups have said imperils the city's rule of law traditions. But it also allows for mainland courts to hear serious and complex Hong Kong cases in certain situations - including those allegedly involving collusion with foreign forces - a major change and one that is likely to be intensely debated in coming days, including how suspects will be taken to the mainland without formal extradition arrangements.

It was not immediately clear whether the city's foreign judges would be excluded from national security cases. Up until now, Hong Kong has boasted a proudly independent judiciary and separate, common law-based legal system that have long been deemed key to its success as a global financial centre.

WHAT COMES NEXT? The big issue will be enforcement. Many in the city are waiting to see if action will be swift or whether authorities will wait to test their new institutions and cautiously build cases.

Some high-profile democracy and independence activists have said they expect to become the first to be detained under the new regime, and disbanded their groups. Within two hours of the law being announced, the government revealed that special local police and justice department prosecution units had already been formed to enforce the law.

For weeks now, Hong Kong and Chinese officials have repeatedly said that only a tiny number of people will be targeted by the new laws and that the rights and freedoms of ordinary people will not be affected. But fear has been building in some political, activist, academic, religious and business circles and some predict that, beyond high-profile cases, the law will chill the openness that they have taken for granted. Some say privately they are questioning whether they should leave Hong Kong.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Google hikes YouTube TV price to $64.99

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday that it has raised the price of its YouTube TV online service by 30 to 64.99 per month, citing rising cost of content.The price hike, effective from Tuesday, comes amid a surge in demand for online conte...

Video on dumping of COVID-19 victims' bodies in Karnataka triggers outrage

A video purportedly showing health workers burying inappropriately some bodies of COVID-19 victims in a large pit allegedly in Ballari district in Karnataka has surfaced, triggering outrage on social media. State health Minister B Sriramulu...

Tripura govt not standing by newspaper industry during COVID-19 crisis, raiding offices: Media body

Newspaper owners of Tripura on Tuesday alleged that the state government is not supporting them when the industry is going through a crisis due to coronavirus and lockdown, and instead, is raiding their offices illegally, a charge rejected ...

Nagpur Smart City: Gadkari asks Centre to act against Mundhe

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written to the Department of Personnel and Training as well as the urban affairs ministry at the Centre against Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, accusing him of jeopardising the smart city proje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020