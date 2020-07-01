Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan opens office to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China passes new security law

Taiwan opened an office on Wednesday to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China imposed new national security laws in the city, with a senior minister saying Taiwan would continue to support freedom and democracy in the Hong Kong.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 09:14 IST
Taiwan opens office to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China passes new security law

Taiwan opened an office on Wednesday to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China imposed new national security laws in the city, with a senior minister saying Taiwan would continue to support freedom and democracy in the Hong Kong. The contentious law which came into force on Wednesday will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for the Asian financial hub.

Anti-government protests in Hong Kong have won widespread and cross-party support in democratic and Chinese-claimed Taiwan, where the laws have been widely condemned. Some 200 Hong Kongers have already fled to the island since pro-democracy demonstrations began last year, rights groups say. President Tsai Ing-wen in May became the first government leader anywhere to pledge measures to help Hong Kong people who leave due to what they see as tightening Chinese controls.

Speaking at the opening of the office in downtown Taipei, Chen Ming-tong, the head of Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, said the facility shows their determination to aid Hong Kongers. "This is an important milestone for the government to further support democracy and freedom in Hong Kong," Chen said.

Taiwan shares with the protesters a deep antipathy for Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Chen warned Beijing was seeking to target people in other countries with the law.

"This not only targets residents in Hong Kong. It's also an order issued by the Celestial Empire to people all over the world," he added, referring to China's government. The new laws will apply to permanent and non-permanent residents of Hong Kong. For highlights of the law, click

Beijing denies stifling Hong Kong's freedoms and has condemned Taiwan's plans to help Hong Kongers. Late Tuesday, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the new law would "cut off the black hand" of Taiwan's meddling in Hong Kong.

The office opened on the sensitive anniversary of the return of Hong Kong, a former British colony, to Chinese rule in 1997. Chen declined to say how many people they expect to come, or how many applications they had received so far.

Taipei-based diplomatic sources have said they expect only the most radical and less well-off Hong Kongers to come to Taiwan, with most others preferring to go to Western countries like Canada, Britain and the United States. Chen's deputy, Chiu Chui-Cheng, said about two dozen people will work in the new office and that they had already received "many calls".

Those who come to Taiwan will need to do so legally, and the office has at least 20 hotlines to field enquiries, Chiu added. Necessary assistance will be given, including accommodation, he said.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Former union minister Beni Prasad Verma's son succumbs to COVID-19

Dinesh, the son of late former union minister Beni Prasad Verma succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Tuesday.Dinesh 40 had tested positive for the infection a few days back in Lucknow. Thereafter, he was shifted to Delhi for ...

Israeli foreign minister says annexation move unlikely Wednesday

Israels foreign minister said an announcement on the proposed annexation of occupied West Bank land was unlikely on Wednesday, the start-date set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus coalition government for discussing such a move. It seem...

New North American trade deal launches under growing threat of disputes

The revamped trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico taking effect on Wednesday was meant to create a kind of fortress North America, boosting the regions competitiveness - but cracks are already starting to show in the foun...

Extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana historic step, will benefit poor: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has welcomed the announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, saying it is a historic step and will benefit the poor people. While talking to ANI, Union Minister for Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020