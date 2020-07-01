Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equatorial Guinea agrees to pause construction of border wall with Cameroon

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 01-07-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 09:20 IST
Equatorial Guinea agrees to pause construction of border wall with Cameroon
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@UltrascanMENA)

Equatorial Guinea has agreed to pause the construction of a controversial border wall with Cameroon after talks between the two countries' defense ministers in Yaounde, according to a news report by Cameroon Online.

The two sides also agreed once again to withdraw troops from their disputed border after deadly clashes left at least seven people dead. An agreement earlier this month to withdraw forces failed to hold and some border traders are skeptical of this latest pact.

After the second day of closed-door meetings in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea's Defense Minister, Leandro Bekale Nkogo has said that the two sides agreed to set aside their differences.

He said that troops from the two countries that have been deployed to the border will return to their barracks and only come out to protect their civilians in times of crisis.

Nkogo has said Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea will henceforth jointly combat their common enemies, who are poachers, pirates resurfacing in the Gulf of Guinea, and armed groups attacking and looting civilians in both countries.

On June 29, consultation meeting of the Defense Ministers of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea has been held in Cameroon's capital city Yaounde to ease border tensions between both countries.

Equatorial Guinea's President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema has ordered the border wall to be built in 2019 to stop Cameroonians and West Africans from illegally entering the country.

Cameroon deployed its army to stop what it called an intrusion of border markers, leading to armed conflicts and casualties.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Former union minister Beni Prasad Verma's son succumbs to COVID-19

Dinesh, the son of late former union minister Beni Prasad Verma succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Tuesday.Dinesh 40 had tested positive for the infection a few days back in Lucknow. Thereafter, he was shifted to Delhi for ...

Israeli foreign minister says annexation move unlikely Wednesday

Israels foreign minister said an announcement on the proposed annexation of occupied West Bank land was unlikely on Wednesday, the start-date set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus coalition government for discussing such a move. It seem...

New North American trade deal launches under growing threat of disputes

The revamped trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico taking effect on Wednesday was meant to create a kind of fortress North America, boosting the regions competitiveness - but cracks are already starting to show in the foun...

Extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana historic step, will benefit poor: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has welcomed the announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, saying it is a historic step and will benefit the poor people. While talking to ANI, Union Minister for Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020