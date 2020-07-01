Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outsized by China in Africa, Taiwan eyes unrecognised Somaliland

International military forces, including from China, operate in the waters around Somalia on anti-piracy missions. China and Taiwan have traded accusations for years of using "dollar diplomacy" in the form of loans and aid in exchange for international recognition, with some countries switching diplomatic ties more than once.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:24 IST
Outsized by China in Africa, Taiwan eyes unrecognised Somaliland
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (File photo)

Taiwan and the breakaway African region of Somaliland will establish representative offices in one another's capitals, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday, amid an escalating diplomatic tug-of-war between Taipei and Beijing.

Taiwan has signed an agreement with Somaliland to "establish good relations", Wu wrote on Twitter. "A Taiwan Representative Office will be set up in this independent country on the Horn of Africa. We're thousands of miles apart, but share a deep-seated love of freedom and democracy," Wu wrote.

Taiwan has formal diplomatic relations with only 15 countries due to pressure from China, which considers the island to be its territory with no right to state-to-state ties. Somaliland is a self-declared state internationally recognized only as an autonomous region of Somalia. It is strategically located on the Horn of Africa on the shores of the Gulf of Aden, facing war-torn Yemen.

China operates its first-ever overseas military base in the neighboring country of Djibouti. International military forces, including from China, operate in the waters around Somalia on anti-piracy missions.

China and Taiwan have traded accusations for years of using "dollar diplomacy" in the form of loans and aid in exchange for international recognition, with some countries switching diplomatic ties more than once. Taiwan relies on its allies to speak up for the island at venues like the United Nations, where it is excluded due to China's objections.

China has become a major economic player in Africa in recent years, lending the continent billions of dollars and drawing complaints from the United States in particular of neo-colonialism and debt diplomacy. China strongly denies this and says it is a responsible partner bringing development that Western countries will not or cannot provide.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Outrage in Colombia over alleged soldier abuse of Indigenous

Accusations that a group of soldiers sexually assaulted two young Indigenous girls in rural Colombia have sparked protests outside army bases and rekindled fears about the militarys human rights record, especially in parts of the country st...

Ponting shares 'treasured memories' from three WC winning campaigns

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday shared treasuring memories from the three World Cup-winning campaigns. Taking to Twitter, Ponting shared the memorabilia from the World Cup winning campaigns and he captioned the post as Tre...

French government, unions tell Airbus, Air France to minimise job cuts

France urged Airbus and flag carrier Air France on Wednesday to make as few forced layoffs as possible under their plans to cut thousands of jobs, while a union said compulsory cuts at the European planemaker were a red line.The aerospace m...

Nickelodeon announces new animated 'Ninja Turtles' movie

Nickelodeon is rebooting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the big screen with Seth Rogens Point Grey Pictures as the producer. The new CG-animated film will be directed by Jeff Rowe from a screenplay by Brendan OBrien, a statement posted on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020