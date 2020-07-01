Number of COVID-19 cases reducing in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the number of COVID-19 patients is reducing in the national capital. "We have arranged for 15,000 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 which is inclusive of ICU beds, ventilator beds, and normal beds but there only 5,800 patients," said the Kejriwal.

"Instead of the number of patients constantly increasing in Delhi, the number is reducing. The number of patients recovering -- on a daily basis -- is constantly increasing. One month from now, 38 per cent patients were recovering, but now 64 percent of patients have recovered," the Chief Minister said. "There are a total of 87,000 cases in Delhi, out of which 58,000 patients have already recovered. In the last one week, the number of daily cases is also being halved as well. The number of deaths also have come down," he said further.

He said that the testing of samples has also increased. "We've increased the number of tests. There is a good indication, earlier around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for Coronavirus. Today, 13 out of 100 people test positive," he said. He said that the situation in Delhi has come under control "to quite an extent". "But that does not mean we can be complacent. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts with more vigour," he added. (ANI)