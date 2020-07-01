Left Menu
Development News Edition

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant interim bail to convict Mahendra Yadav

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim bail to former MLA Mahendra Singh Yadav, one of the co-convicts in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on grounds of having tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:57 IST
1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant interim bail to convict Mahendra Yadav
Supreme Court of India.. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim bail to former MLA Mahendra Singh Yadav, one of the co-convicts in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on grounds of having tested positive for COVID-19. A bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice BR Gavai refused to entertain the interim bail plea of Yadav saying he was being given treatment in hospital where no relative is allowed.

"Everything possible is being done for the treatment of the petitioner (Yadav). The family has no grievance related to the treatment. There is no other specific suggestion forthcoming from the family which they wish to take. The application cannot be entertained," the bench said. Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for Yadav, contended that the petitioner is in the ICU, and even in the hospital, he is in custody. Two constables are posted outside his ward and no relatives are allowed to visit him, Basant submitted.

Justice Banerjee said "if a person is in ICU or general ward, no relative can visit. Generalisations cannot be made in such cases. How can we make such a rule just for him? If allowed in this case... Everyone will come. I don't think we can entertain this petition..." Yadav has been given 10-year imprisonment in anti-Sikh riots case. He had approached the top court seeking interim bail saying he had tested positive for coronavirus on June 26 and his health is continuously deteriorating.

In his plea, Yadav said that he has already served more than one year and five months in prison excluding any period covered by remission and has not been given parole for a single day. He also sought interim bail saying he is more than 70 years old and suffers from various ailments including the inability to walk properly, acute diabetes, and kidney issues. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Germany easing entry rules for 11 non-EU nations

Germany says it is easing restrictions on travellers from up to 11 countries outside the European Union -- but not the full list recommended by the European Union. The Interior Ministry said that, as of Thursday, people from Australia, Geor...

Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide

Volvo Cars said Wednesday that it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened. The front seat belts are anchored...

MoRTH prepares blueprint for scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared a blueprint for implementing the scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims, as contemplated under the MV Act 2019. This includes treatment of victims during the crucial Golde...

Chairs not banned on Christopher Nolan’s sets, spokesperson on social media criticism

Director Christopher Nolan does not ban chairs from his sets, his spokesperson said debunking social media criticism around the rule. Stories about what Nolan bans on his movie sets started doing the round on social media after Variety publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020