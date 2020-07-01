Odisha cop dismissed over rape, abortion of minor girl; Police tenders public apology to victim

Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha on Wednesday dismissed the suspended Inspector In-Charge of Birmitrapur police station of Sundergarh district for his alleged involvement in gang-rape of a minor girl and her abortion. The DGP, Abhay has said that the conduct of accused Inspector Ananda Chandra Majhi was "shameful".

"DGP has dismissed Inspector Ananda Chandra Majhi former IIC of Birmitrapur Police Station from service, His conduct was shameful. Our apologies to the young girl," tweeted DGP, Abhay. Majhi, who was Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Birmitrapur was suspended in connection with the incident. On June 26, a four-member team of Crime Branch launched a probe into the incident.

After the DGP's order, the team has visited the Birmitrapur and Raibhoga Police Station on June 30 for investigation. A delegation of BJP has visited Birmitrapur on Wednesday and demanded the arrest of Manjhi.

"Under the pressure of BJP, the dismissal of Ananda Majhi is just a small step towards justice for the juvenile victim. Earlier, we met the DGP and demanded the arrest of the accused and their associate. We are demanding again their arrest and they should be booked under the SC/ST, POCSO, and Unlawful Abortion Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act," BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar said. (ANI)