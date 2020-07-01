Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Delhi govt's response on pleas against converting banquet halls into COVID hospitals

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to file its reply on three pleas challenging its decision to convert petitioners' banquet halls into temporary COVID-19 treatment hospitals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:22 IST
HC seeks Delhi govt's response on pleas against converting banquet halls into COVID hospitals
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to file its reply on three pleas challenging its decision to convert petitioners' banquet halls into temporary COVID-19 treatment hospitals. A bench of Justice Jayant Nath asked Delhi government to file its response on the matter and listed it for further hearing on July 8.

Meanwhile, advocate Satyakam appearing for the Delhi government said that the decision was taken in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The court was hearing three petitions filed by Chintpurni Overseas Private Limited, Ready Mint Private Limited, and a Community Welfare Banquet challenging the decision to convert the banquet halls owned by them into temporary COVID-19 treatment hospitals.

Ready Mint is being represented by advocate Sunil Dalal and its petition has been filed through advocate Sondhi Narula Dalal. The plea sought to quash government order dated June 12, directing the company to grant possession of its Lavanya Banquet Hall for use as a COVID-19 treatment facility and also provide facilities like house-keeping, disinfection and catering.

The company said that the government has taken the decision without any consultation with the petitioner and without any due-diligence of the property to ascertain its suitability for being used as a temporary hospital. The petitioner company has also sought to award the cost of the present proceedings in favour of the petitioner and against the respondent government.

"The order also does not take into account the fact that the petitioner (Ready Mint) is already constrained financially as there has been no business for over two months and none expected in the near future," the company said in its plea. "In such dire circumstances, the Petitioner is being expected to personally shell out the cost of house-keeping, disinfection, catering, electricity, maintenance, generators, protective gear including PPE kits, masks, gloves, etc," it added.

The plea said that the conversion of the banquet hall into a COVID-19 hospital will result in the property being stigmatized thus ensuring the closure of business in the future. It also said that the government, while taking decisions, also does not take into account the fact that most of the petitioner's workers have left for their native places and the labour markets in Delhi have already shrunk.

As such it will be virtually impossible to abruptly hire new skilled labour for managing fire and electricity fixtures, disinfection, catering, house-keeping, etc, the plea said. It also said that the workers expected to be deployed do not have specialised medical training to be able to protect themselves from infection. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

NBFCs' bad loans to rise to 5-7 pc in current fiscal: Icra

Non-banking financial companies NBFCs asset quality is likely to worsen to 5-7 per cent in the current financial year due to weak economic growth on account of disruptions caused by coronavirus-related lockdown, according to a report by rat...

14 killed, eight missing in heavy rainstorm in China

Torrential rains battered southwest Chinas Sichuan province, killing at least 14 people and leaving 10 missing, authorities said. The Mianning county has been badly hit by the torrential rains since Sunday.The heavy rainstorm has killed at ...

Man set free after spending 21 years on death row in Pakistan

A Pakistani man, who spent 21 years on death row for a criminal offense he was convicted of committing when he was a juvenile, has been released, a non-profit human rights group said on Wednesday. Muhammad Iqbal was 17 years old in 1998 wh...

CM says COVID situation brought under control with joint efforts of Delhi & central govts

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control for now with the combined efforts of Delhi government, Centre and other organisations, but cautioned people against any lapse in social a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020