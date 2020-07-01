UK cautions on Hong Kong travel due to China's security law

The United Kingdom updated its travel advice for Hong Kong on Wednesday, saying there was an increased risk of detention and deportation due to China's imposition of new security law.

"Mainland authorities could under certain circumstances detain individuals under the terms of this law, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment," the Foreign Office said.

"There is therefore an increased risk of detention and deportation for a non-permanent resident who commits an offense under the law. Due to recent heightened political sensitivity, there could be an increase in protests and violence."