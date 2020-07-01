Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. forces should quit Syria immediately-Iran president

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:37 IST
U.S. forces should quit Syria immediately-Iran president
President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The illegitimate presence of U.S. forces in Syria should end immediately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a video conference broadcast on Iranian state TV on Wednesday.

Iran would continue its support for Syria's legal government, Rouhani said.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. business executives urge Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform

Top business executives in the United States are calling on the U.S. Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform before its August recess, in the wake of protests against police brutality and racial bias in the criminal justice system.Congr...

Sia reveals she's a grandmother after her son 'had 2 babies'

Australian singer-songwriter Sia recently revealed that she has become a grandmother. According to People Magazine, one month after revealing she had adopted two teenagers who were ageing out of the foster care system, the 44-year-old singe...

Bukayo Saka signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

Bukayo Saka signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal on Wednesday, securing his future with the club. The 18-year-old has been with the club since the age of seven and has come through the ranks at Hale End academy. He has made an impre...

Sarovar Hotels expansion in pilgrim destination with Sarovar Portico, Somnath

New Delhi India July 1 ANIBusinessWire India Expanding its portfolio in Gujarat to seven hotels, Sarovar Hotels today announced the opening of its latest project in the temple town, Somnath. The town derives much of its identity from the my...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020