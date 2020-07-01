U.S. forces should quit Syria immediately-Iran president

U.S. forces should quit Syria immediately-Iran presidentReuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:37 IST
The illegitimate presence of U.S. forces in Syria should end immediately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a video conference broadcast on Iranian state TV on Wednesday.
Iran would continue its support for Syria's legal government, Rouhani said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hassan Rouhani
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Vladimir Putin
- Syria
- Iranian
- Turkish
- Russian
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
For Syrian family with 16 children, life at Turkish border only gets harder
Syrian refugees resort to ever more desperate measures to resist pandemic impact
UN envoy hopes for new Syria talks and warns of dire economy
Nasrallah says Lebanon should not observe US Syria sanctions
U.S. to impose sanctions aimed at blocking Syria military victory