Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outflanked by China in Africa, Taiwan eyes unrecognised Somaliland

Taiwan and Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland will establish representative offices in each other's capitals, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday, a step guaranteed to anger Beijing. China and Taiwan have traded accusations for years of using loans and aid to gain international recognition. "We will not stop doing what we should be doing because of Chinese pressure," Wu said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:00 IST
Outflanked by China in Africa, Taiwan eyes unrecognised Somaliland

Taiwan and Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland will establish representative offices in each other's capitals, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday, a step guaranteed to anger Beijing. Taiwan has formal diplomatic ties with just 15 countries because of pressure from China, which considers the island to be its territory with no right to state-to-state ties. In Africa, only tiny eSwatini maintains full ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan signed the agreement with Somaliland, located on the Horn of Africa, in February, but had not made it public. On Wednesday, Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi tweeted: "The bilateral relationship of Somaliland and Taiwan is built upon shared values & mutual respect," adding that Somaliland would soon open an office in Taiwan.

Wu said Taiwan's contacts with Somaliland, which declared independence in 1991 but is recognised internationally only as an autonomous region of Somalia, dated back to 2009. He told reporters in Taipei that eight other nations or international bodies had representative offices in Somaliland, including Ethiopia.

"I think what we are doing is not much different from other countries," Wu said. "In essence, Somaliland is an independent country." China's influence is not far away, though, as it maintains its first ever overseas military base in neighbouring Djibouti.

International military forces, including those from China, patrol the waters around Somalia on anti-piracy missions. China and Taiwan have traded accusations for years of using loans and aid to gain international recognition.

"We will not stop doing what we should be doing because of Chinese pressure," Wu said. He did not offer details of any aid Taiwan may provide to Somaliland, but said it was rich in energy resources and fishing grounds. China is a major economic player in Africa, lending billions of dollars and drawing complaints from the United States in particular of waging debt diplomacy. Beijing denies the accusations.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey determined to control social media platforms, Erdogan says

Turkey will introduce regulations to control social media platforms or shut them down, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday, pressing ahead with government plans after he said his family was insulted online.Finance Minister Berat...

Nepal Prime Minister Oli hospitalised in Kathmandu

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was on Wednesday hospitalised in Sahid Gangalal National Heart Center in Kathmandu after he complained of chest pain. His Press Advisor Surya Thapa tweeted on social media that the hospitalisation was a pa...

Top U.S. business executives urge Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform

Top business executives in the United States are calling on the U.S. Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform before its August recess, in the wake of protests against police brutality and racial bias in the criminal justice system.Congr...

Sia reveals she's a grandmother after her son 'had 2 babies'

Australian singer-songwriter Sia recently revealed that she has become a grandmother. According to People Magazine, one month after revealing she had adopted two teenagers who were ageing out of the foster care system, the 44-year-old singe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020