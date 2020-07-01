Left Menu
COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions. The order will be effective till July 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

"All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as 'Containment Zone' by the municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential services, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," read the order by Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). A total of 903 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"The total number of cases has reached 77,197 in the city," said BMC adding, "625 patients discharged on Tuesday." At present, there are 28,473 active COVID-19 cases and 44,170 patients recovered from the virus. The city has reported 4,554 fatalities as of June 30. (ANI)

