Kejriwal, Sisodia take stock of arrangements at Commonwealth Games Sports Complex COVID care centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex which has been turned into emergency COVID care centre to take stock of arrangements of beds. Kejriwal said that arrangement for around 500 beds has been done in this centre which is connected to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital.

Speaking to reporters here, Kejriwal said, "Around 500 beds have been set up in Commonwealth Games Centre and it will be linked to LNJP hospital. There are different wards for female and male patients and a separate space for doctors and nurses have been arranged." "The cases in Delhi are reducing as compared to last month. The situation is stabilizing," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has reported 87,360 COVID-19 cases including, 26,270 active cases, 58,348 cured and 2,742 deaths as of Wednesday. India has reported 18,653 COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)