Ex-AG Rohatgi not to represent banned Chinese apps against Centre

Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Wednesday said that he will not be representing in courts the Chinese apps including video sharing application ‘TikTok’ which along with 58 others have been banned by the Centre on June 29. Rohatgi said he will not be appearing for these apps in courts against the government of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:52 IST
Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Wednesday said that he will not be representing in courts the Chinese apps including video sharing application 'TikTok' which along with 58 others have been banned by the Centre on June 29. Citing threats to national security and sovereignty, the Centre on Monday banned Chinese applications such as TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video Call, Club Factory and Cam Scanner. Rohatgi said he will not be appearing for these apps in courts against the government of India. "It does not feel right to appear for a Chinese company in view of the current tension," Rohatgi said. The ban had been imposed on the Apps amid continuing tensions on line of actual control (LAC) between India and China. Rohatgi, who remained Attorney General for India for three years from June 19, 2014 to June 18, 2017 after being appointed to the post by the NDA government, has been one of the leading lawyer of the country.

