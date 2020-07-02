Kenya: Nairobi court goes online to tackle missing files problem

Kenya's Nairobi court has launched the electronic filling system in their courts which will help to deal with the problem of missing files in the Judiciary, according to a news report by Capital FM.

Chief Justice, David Maraga has unveiled on Wednesday that it will be rolled out to Kisumu and Mombasa ahead of a nationwide launch.

"This is something we could have done a long time ago, everyone is going online but now we have started with Nairobi and will roll out to other parts," the CJ said.

With the launch of the e-filing system, all parties including Judges and Magistrates will be able to access all case files and documents online.

The system will be integrated with all major stakeholders like the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Kenya Prison Service, and the Lands office.

"Let me confess here that sometimes the files don't get lost. Malicious acts of some of our staff in collusion with outsiders, just take a file and put in the wrong bundle. That is something that will be a thing of the past," the Chief Justice said.

He said the online system will also help solve the other challenge in the authentication of court orders.

"We have occasionally had situations where orders have been issued for the release of those in prison or remand facilities. At times it takes two to three days for the prison service to authenticate them," he said, "but this will be immediately now."