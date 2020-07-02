Amit Shah to chair meeting with CMs over COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR today
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:01 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Thursday via video conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR. The meeting is scheduled to commence at 4:30 pm.
Earlier on Wednesday, Shah chaired a meeting with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary and other top officials regarding the COVID-19 situation in his office. India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)
