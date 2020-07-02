Left Menu
Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds first cabinet meeting after induction of new ministers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday held the first cabinet meeting in Bhopal after 28 Ministers were inducted into his cabinet.

02-07-2020
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holding a cabinet meeting on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Notably, this is the second cabinet expansion since Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to the helm of state affairs on March 23. He had earlier only inducted five ministers in the cabinet in April.

The leaders who became a part of the cabinet are, Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Devdha, Bisahulal Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Adal Singh Kansana, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Vishwas Sarang, Imarti Devi, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradhumn Singh Tomar, Prem Singh Patel, Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadoriya, Dr Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajvardhan Singh, Prem Singh Dattigaon, Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Inder Singh Parmar, Ram Khelwan Patel, Ramkishore Kanware, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotiya, Suresh Dhakad and OPS Bhadoriya. (ANI)

