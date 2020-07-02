Left Menu
91 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in India, soon to touch 1 cr mark: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that around 91 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India so far and soon this figure will touch the one-crore mark.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that around 91 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India so far and soon this figure will touch the one-crore mark. "We have done around 91 lakh tests in the country. Soon this figure is going to reach one crore. All these statistics prove in themselves that India has fought very strongly in the fight against COVID-19 and has succeeded in it," said Dr Vardhan.

"The people of the country need not panic, the number of cases is six lakhs in a country of 135 crore people. Out of these 6 lakh people, 3 lakh 60 thousand people have recovered and gone home. Most of the patients are in a position to recover and go home. The death rate is the lowest in the world at 2.94 per cent," he added. The recovery rate has reached almost 60 per cent and our doubling rate has reached 21-22 days, the Minister said.

"Today, we are testing on such a large scale. Yesterday, we conducted about 2 lakh 30 thousand tests in the country. The journey started with a laboratory, today we have developed 1,065 laboratories in the country," he added. He added that 118 lakh PPE kits have been distributed to the people of the country while 195 lakh N-95 masks have been distributed.

"From the very first day, we have made all the preparations to upgrade our infrastructure. Even now, the country is not fully utilising the preparations we have made. If we calculate our COVID Hospitals, COVID Health Centres, and COVID Care Centers, then more than 1.3 million beds are still available," he added. He stated that despite this, we are also preparing for the future. "You must have seen that with the help of DRDO, a one-thousand-bed hospital has been created in Delhi itself," he said.

"Full coordination has been made with the state governments. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister are guiding us in this work. There is no shortage of preparations anywhere in the country," he added. (ANI)

