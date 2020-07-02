Left Menu
Chhattisgarh witnesses 22 per cent hike in GST collection

The GST collection in Chhattisgarh has increased by 22 per cent as compared to the collection last year in the month of June.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The GST collection in Chhattisgarh has increased by 22 per cent as compared to the collection last year in the month of June. Last year, GST worth Rs 2,093 crore was collected, whereas this year GST collection was Rs 2,549 crore, said Taran Sinha, state Director of Public Relations.

Also, number of vehicle registrations have increased by 3.5 times as compared to the status in May month this year. Chhattisgarh has also secured top position in providing employment to people under MNREGA and in bringing relief to forest dwellers engaged in collections of forest produce, according to an official statement. In May, nearly 7,603 bikes were sold in Raipur, while in the month of June this number increased to 27,000. Likewise, number of cars sold in May month was 1,107 compared to 2,889 in June.

As per the information received from RTO office, during the lockdown period, 891 vehicles were registered in April month, 9,681 in May month and nearly 32,982 vehicles were registered at Registration Transport Offices in the month of June this year. After sanction of the first installment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana, farmers have purchased 3,000 new tractors. In the first trimester itself, employment of 8.85 crore man-days has been created in the state, the statement said.

Till date, 55,981 families have received employment of 100 days. Around 41 per cent of the total number of families getting employment of 100-days across the country are from Chhattisgarh alone. Chhattisgarh has achieved 66 per cent of the target of generating employment this year. Naxal-affected districts are leading in terms of completion of more than 70 per cent of the work of the target, the statement added.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said Chhattisgarh said has emerged as an example for the country, in this time of crisis. Achievements of the state during this difficult time is not only the result of government's determination but also the outcome of the discipline maintained by people in Chhattisgarh. Baghel said our condition is much better in terms of containment of the virus and also in terms of providing treatment facilities. "With this determination and discipline, we would not only overcome this period of crisis but would also achieve our goal of building 'Nava Chhattisgarh'," he added. (ANI)

