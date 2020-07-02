Displaced persons/refugees in J-K getting Rs 5 lakh financial assistance: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed that the displaced persons/refugees in Jammu and Kashmir have started getting an amount of Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance, as promised by the BJP government.

"Displaced persons/refugees in Jammu and Kashmir have started getting an amount of Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance, as promised by the Narendra Modi Government. First list of recipients is out," said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in a tweet. (ANI)