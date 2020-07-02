Displaced persons/refugees in J-K getting Rs 5 lakh financial assistance: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed that the displaced persons/refugees in Jammu and Kashmir have started getting an amount of Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance, as promised by the BJP government.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:33 IST
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed that the displaced persons/refugees in Jammu and Kashmir have started getting an amount of Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance, as promised by the BJP government.
"Displaced persons/refugees in Jammu and Kashmir have started getting an amount of Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance, as promised by the Narendra Modi Government. First list of recipients is out," said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in a tweet. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jitendra Singh
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Cherry harvest season begins in Kashmir
Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir: Army
Real-life heroes of Kashmir nurture young talent amid COVID-19 outbreak
Jitendra Singh to address workshop on good governance practices in pandemic
'Awareness not Anxiety' key to fight COVID-19: Dr Jitendra Singh