Displaced persons/refugees in J-K getting Rs 5 lakh financial assistance: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed that the displaced persons/refugees in Jammu and Kashmir have started getting an amount of Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance, as promised by the BJP government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:33 IST
Displaced persons/refugees in J-K getting Rs 5 lakh financial assistance: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Displaced persons/refugees in Jammu and Kashmir have started getting an amount of Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance, as promised by the Narendra Modi Government. First list of recipients is out," said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in a tweet. (ANI)

