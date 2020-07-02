Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not be pulled down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes should not be pulled down from an Oxford University college because history should not be edited. Oriel College, Oxford, said last month it wanted to remove a statue of Rhodes after a campaign by those who argue the statue glorifies racism and is an insult to black students. Britain will ease coronavirus quarantine for some countries, details this week

Britain will be easing the quarantine measures for air travellers, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, adding that more details of plan will be released this week. "As we set out earlier this week ... we will be easing health measures at the border by allowing passengers arriving from specific countries and territories to be exempted from self-isolation requirements," the spokesman told reporters, adding that the details would come this week. Vietnam protests Chinese military drills in South China Sea

Vietnam's foreign ministry has lodged a complaint with China over military drills in the South China Sea that it said were "detrimental" to Beijing's relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Vietnam and the Philippines warned of growing insecurity in Southeast Asia at a regional summit last Friday, amid concerns that China was using the cover of the coronavirus pandemic as a means to step up its activity in the disputed waterway. Hong Kong police arrest stabbing suspect after security law protests

Hong Kong police arrested a 24-year-old man at the city's airport early on Thursday on suspicion of stabbing an officer during protests against a new national security law imposed by Beijing on the financial hub. The arrest followed the latest protests on Wednesday in which police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people as demonstrators defied the sweeping security legislation introduced by China to snuff out dissent. Taiwan practices 'enemy annihilation' after China steps up activity

Taiwan's armed forces carried out live fire drills on its west coast on Thursday practising "enemy annihilation on the shore", ahead of its main annual exercises later this month and as China steps up military activities near the island it claims. Taiwan has complained in recent months of repeated Chinese air force patrols near it, in some cases crossing into Taiwan-controlled airspace. In April, a Chinese naval flotilla led by the country's first aircraft carrier passed near Taiwan. China urges coronavirus testing capacity ramp-up in preparation for potential outbreaks

China's local governments and medical institutes should ramp up and reserve coronavirus testing capacity in preparation for increased demand amid potential outbreaks, national health authorities said on Thursday. Local authorities should have emergency response plans to be able to swiftly expand nucleic test capacity, the National Health Commision said in a guideline on its website. Kremlin hails vote allowing Putin to extend his rule a triumph as critics cry foul

The Kremlin on Thursday hailed as a triumph the result of a nationwide vote that handed President Vladimir Putin the right to run for two more terms, but an independent monitoring group said the vote had not been free and the outcome was flawed. Final results after the week-long vote showed that nearly 78% of voters had backed changes to the constitution allowing Putin potentially two more six-year terms after his current one ends in 2024. UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries, Telegraph says

The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and simply end coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, the Telegraph newspaper reported. It said the UK would shortly lift a ban on non-essential travel to nearly all EU destinations, the British territories including Bermuda and Gibraltar, and Turkey, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. At least 113 killed as Myanmar jade mine collapse buries workers

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least 113 people, with more feared dead, authorities said on Thursday, after a heap of mining waste collapsed into a lake, triggering a wave of mud and water that buried many workers. The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state when the "muddy wave" crashed onto them, after heavy rain, the fire service department said in a Facebook post. Russia jails think-tanker for seven years for selling secrets to German firm

A Russian court jailed a Russian think-tank expert specializing in military affairs to seven years on Thursday after convicting him of treason for allegedly selling secrets to a German consulting firm. The court in Saint Petersburg said Vladimir Neyelov had admitted to selling information linked to how the Federal Security Service, the successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, trains and retrains its operational staff. But, it said, Neyelov did not consider the data classified.