Karnataka Health Minister launches ICU Telecard to protect doctors treating COVID-19 patients

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday launched the ICU Telecard, developed by CISCO to address the concerns of doctors treating coronavirus patients. Wi-Fi networks and Cisco Health platform help to protect the entire medical team dealing with the infected person by ensuring that doctors do not have to be inside isolation wards and COVID ICUs.

The ICU Telecard has been installed at Victoria and KC General hospital. "This technology is a necessity to safeguard health of our doctors and it should be implemented in all hospitals. We will discuss about this in the task force meeting and decide regarding the use of this technology in all COVID hospitals in the state. For now, we have installed one at Victoria and KC General hospital" said the minister.

Addressing the complaints of non-release of dead bodies without coronavirus testing, Sriramulu said: "Experts have discussed the same in a meeting with the Chief Minister yesterday, who has ordered for an increase in the number of testing labs. This should resolve the issue. We are also contemplating the conduct of plasma therapy in all districts." The minister said that the government has also decided to reserve two ambulances for every ward to address the issue of non-availability and will procure more ambulances on rent if the existing ones are insufficient.

He further informed that those who were seen dumping the bodies in a pit in Ballari have been suspended and notice has also been served to officials in Yadagiri. "We will ensure such instances do not repeat in the state," he said. (ANI)