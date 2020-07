U.S. Supreme Court takes up Germany's appeal in Nazi art dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear Germany's bid to block it from facing a lawsuit in American court over medieval artwork that its former Nazi government pressured Jewish art dealers to sell in the 1930s.

Germany has asked the justices to end the litigation, saying it is shielded by a legal doctrine called sovereign immunity. The justices will hear arguments arising from a 2015 lawsuit filed in U.S. federal court in Washington in which heirs of the art dealers said Germany owes them either the return of the artwork or more than $250 million in damages. The court also agreed to hear Hungary's bid to avoid litigation brought by U.S. citizens who survived that nation's World War Two-era campaign of genocide against its Jewish population.