Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Germany's appeal in Nazi art dispute

"We are grateful for the opportunity to address the Supreme Court on these important questions about holding Germany accountable for its Nazi-looted art," said Nicholas O'Donnell, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit narrowed the case in 2018, saying claims could proceed against the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation but not against Germany's government itself.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:32 IST
U.S. Supreme Court takes up Germany's appeal in Nazi art dispute
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear Germany's bid to block it from facing a lawsuit in American court over medieval artwork that its former Nazi government pressured Jewish art dealers to sell in the 1930s. Germany had asked for the case to be thrown out on the basis of sovereign immunity, which generally prohibits U.S. courts from hearing claims against foreign governments.

The justices will hear arguments arising from a 2015 lawsuit filed in U.S. federal court in Washington in which heirs of the art dealers said Germany owes them either the return of the artwork or more than $250 million in damages. The court also agreed to hear Hungary's bid to avoid litigation brought by U.S. citizens who survived that nation's World War Two-era campaign of genocide against its Jewish population.

The plaintiffs in the Germany case have said they are the rightful owners of a 17th century collection of medieval art known as the Welfenschatz that includes gem-studded busts of Christian saints, golden crucifixes and other precious objects. In 1935, a group of Jewish art dealers in Germany sold the collection to the state of Prussia, then being administered by prominent Nazi official Hermann Goering. The plaintiffs said that the sale was a "sham transaction" made under duress and that their ancestors received just 35 percent of the art's market value.

In the 2015 lawsuit, the plaintiffs sought either money or the return of the Welfenschatz, which is currently in the possession of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, a German governmental entity. Jonathan Freiman, a lawyer for Germany, said he looks forward to explaining to the justices why the dispute does not belong in a U.S. court.

A federal judge in Washington ruled in 2017 that because the organized plunder of Jewish property by the Nazis was part and parcel of their later genocide of the Jews - a crime under international law - the American court had jurisdiction to hear the case. "We are grateful for the opportunity to address the Supreme Court on these important questions about holding Germany accountable for its Nazi-looted art," said Nicholas O'Donnell, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit narrowed the case in 2018, saying claims could proceed against the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation but not against Germany's government itself. The Hungarian Holocaust survivors, who aim to represent a class of survivors who have been injured in similar ways, are seeking restitution for possessions taken from them and their families when they were forced to board trains destined for concentration camps. Hungary has appealed a decision by the D.C. Circuit that revived the litigation.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England's Curran self isolating after undergoing COVID-19 test

England all-rounder Sam Curran is self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl after undergoing a COVID-19 test, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Thursday. The ECB said in a statement that Curran, 22, experienced sickness and...

Bharti says she messaged party leaders about cabinet expansion

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Thursday that she sent messages to party leaders about the cabinet expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan on Thursday inducted 28 new members, a dozen of them former...

Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones

Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL. In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A. For pe...

Nine more NBA players test positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association NBA and the National Basketball Players Association NBPA on Thursday announced that nine more players have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 351 players were tested and results of nine have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020