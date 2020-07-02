Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make mandatory for all hospitals to obtain plasma from recovered patients: PIL in Delhi HC

A Public Interest Litigation has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Centre and Delhi government to make mandatory for all the hospitals to obtain plasma from the recovered patients, both who were admitted in hospitals as well as who were under home quarantine/isolation, by framing proper guidelines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:37 IST
Make mandatory for all hospitals to obtain plasma from recovered patients: PIL in Delhi HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra A Public Interest Litigation has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Centre and Delhi government to make mandatory for all the hospitals to obtain plasma from the recovered patients, both who were admitted in hospitals as well as who were under home quarantine/isolation, by framing proper guidelines.

The petitioner Piyush Gupta, through Adv Kapil Goyal, also seeks direction to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Disaster Management Authority to constitute a statutory body to regulate the smooth availability of the plasma to various hospitals, nursing homes etc. Petiton to be heard on Friday by Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan. It stated that, as we are aware that till today except plasma therapy, no other effective tool has been invented to cure patients suffering from COVID-19. But unfortunately despite the same being a major invention, our Government is not taking effective steps for its sufficient availability and for its proper implementation.

Petition prayed for court's direction to respondents to constitute a overseeing body which shall regulates the availability of the plasma and also to pass necessary orders for establishing a proper mechanism thereby making it mandatory for all the hospitals either operated under Union of India or Delhi Government or Municipal Corporation of Delhi or private testing labs to send data of all those people who were found positive of COVID-19 and further make it obligatory on the part of every recovered patient to donate plasma at first instance and the regulatory body shall display, publicly, the availability of plasma and made available the same to the seriously ill patients free of cost or at an reasonable price. Petitioner claims that it came to the knowledge that now a black marketing of plasma has also started and a genuine person who needs plasma, fails to get the same. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England's Curran self isolating after undergoing COVID-19 test

England all-rounder Sam Curran is self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl after undergoing a COVID-19 test, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Thursday. The ECB said in a statement that Curran, 22, experienced sickness and...

Bharti says she messaged party leaders about cabinet expansion

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Thursday that she sent messages to party leaders about the cabinet expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan on Thursday inducted 28 new members, a dozen of them former...

Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones

Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL. In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A. For pe...

Nine more NBA players test positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association NBA and the National Basketball Players Association NBPA on Thursday announced that nine more players have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 351 players were tested and results of nine have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020