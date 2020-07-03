Left Menu
Modi in Ladakh: Lauds Indian soldiers' bravery, says their strength sent strong message to world

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the soldiers in Ladakh on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh, saying that the bravery displayed by them and their compatriots have conveyed a message to the world about India's strength. "The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength," said PM Modi while addressing the soldiers here.

"Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today," he added. "Atmanirbhar Bharat ka sankalp aapke tyag, balidan, pursharth ke karan aur bhi mazbut hai,"(The determination of self-reliant India gets strengthened from your sacrifice and courage)," the Prime Minister said.

The soldiers were observed maintaining social distancing while PM Modi's address here. PM Modi on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimmoo amid ongoing tension with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimmoo, early morning today and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

Sources had earlier informed about CDS Rawat's visit to Leh today. General Rawat's visit holds importance since it comes in the wake of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Ladakh being rescheduled. Earlier, the Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the army amid the ongoing standoff with China.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)

