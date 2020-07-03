Goa legislative assembly Speaker appeals to all MLAs to get tested for COVID-19

The Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly Rajesh Patnekar, on Thursday, appealed to all MLAs to get themselves tested for COVID-19. "I have requested all MLAs to go for self-testing. It is my appeal to them," Patnekar said.

The Speaker's comment comes a few days after Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik summoned the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly from July 27. So far, Goa has reported 1,482 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)