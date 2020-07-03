Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand forms technical committee to provide inputs on COVID-19 containment

Uttarakhand government has constituted a technical committee to provide inputs to the government on COVID-19 containment in the state, the Health Department informed on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:11 IST
Uttarakhand forms technical committee to provide inputs on COVID-19 containment
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand government has constituted a technical committee to provide inputs to the government on COVID-19 containment in the state, the Health Department informed on Friday. "It is pertinent to form a technical committee comprising senior public health experts from medical colleges in the state. The committee is expected to provide technical inputs to government for informed decision making," Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary (Incharge) said in a statement.

"The Chief Operation Officer, State COVID-19 control room shall be responsible for providing all the available data to the committee members weekly at the scheduled time preferably by each Friday evening," it said. The committee may acquire district data from respective chief medical officers also. The committee shall ensure a weekly report preferably every Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,984 COVID-19 cases including 537 active cases, 2,405 recovered and 42 deaths as of Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Duterte pleads for calm after police fatally shoot troops

The Philippine president flew to the countrys volatile south on Friday to plead with military forces not to retaliate following the fatal police shootings of four soldiers, including two officers, in violence the army chief called a rubout....

Government making serious mistake by asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate bungalow, says KTS Tulsi

Congress MP KTS Tulsi has said that the government is making a serious mistake with its decision to ask party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate the bungalow allotted to her following withdrawal of her SPG cover, saying that Gandhi fami...

Putin orders amendments extending his rule into constitution

President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered amendments that would allow him to remain in power until 2036 to be put into the Russian Constitution after voters approved the changes during a week-long plebiscite. The amendments come into force...

'Early detection, timely management push recovery rate of COVID-19 patients over 60 pc in India'

Early detection and a timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries, with the recovery rate of coronavirus patients crossing 60 per cent in the country on Friday, the Union health ministry said. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020