With the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally reached 6,25,544 on Friday. Out of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:05 IST
India's COVID-19 count reaches 6,25,544, recovery rate 60.73 per cent
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally reached 6,25,544 on Friday. Out of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said. However, with 20,033 COVID-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate reached 60.73 per cent.

"The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has crossed 60 per cent. It stands at 60.73 per cent today. Early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases has resulted in increasing daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a sharp rise of recoveries was observed with 20,033 COVID-19 patients having been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,79,891," the Health Ministry said in a release. Meanwhile, 379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213.

As per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the virus -- has a total of 1,86,626 cases including 8,178 fatalities while Tamil Nadu has 98,392 coronavirus cases in the state inclusive of 1,321 fatalities.Delhi has reported 92,175 cases so far inclusive of 2,864 patients succumbing to the virus. While a total of 211 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala today. The total number of positive cases stands at 4964 including 2098 active cases. There are 130 COVID-19 hotspots in the state.

The Bihar Health Department informed that 519 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,911 including 8211 discharged and 2615 active cases. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 982 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 7,451. A total of 17,557 patients have been discharged so far while 749 people have succumbed to the infection.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,016, informed the State's Health Department on Friday. A total of 561 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,106.

With 123 new COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's count rose to 18,785 with 435 deaths. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that 53 COVID-19 patients have been discharged today from various District Covid Care Centers after their test results came negative. Total cases stand at 1,441, of which 1,199 discharged and 231 are active cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has reported 2,984 COVID-19 cases including 537 active cases, 2,405 recovered and 42 deaths as of Friday. The state government has constituted a technical committee to provide inputs to the government on COVID-19 containment in Uttarakhand.

While, 19,819 COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal including, 6,083 active cases, 13,037 recovered and 699 deaths so far. Gujarat has reported 33,913 cases as of Friday including, 7,434 active cases, 24,593 cured and 1,886 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the Punjab Health Department, there are 5,784 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state including, 4,144 cured and 152 deaths. Karnataka health department said that there are 18,016 COVID-19 cases in the state including 9,406 active cases, 8,334 recovered and 272 deaths. (ANI)

