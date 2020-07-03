Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana State Home Minister discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Telangana Minister for Home, Mohammed Mahmood Ali was on Friday discharged from hospital where he was being treated after being tested COVID-19 positive.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:08 IST
Telangana State Home Minister discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment
Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister for Home, Mohammed Mahmood Ali was on Friday discharged from hospital where he was being treated after being tested COVID-19 positive. Ali along with his son and grandson was discharged, according to a release.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to those who prayed for his health. He thanked gratitude to Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Ministers of State K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, J Santosh kumar, K Keshavarao, Members of Parliament, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, former member of Parliament. He thanked the Vice President, the Governor of the State, all the ministers, public representatives of the state and the leaders of all the parties who spoke to him over the phone while in the hospital.

Minister expressed special thanks to doctors and staff who treated him. After being discharged, the minister advised people to be cautious and not be afraid to seek treatment as soon as symptoms appear. The Home minister suggested not to drink cold water, eat only homemade food, doing exercise regularly and to maintain physical distance. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Father-son death case: Absconding cop held

A police constable wanted in connection with the sensational case of custodial torture and murder of a father-son duo at Sathankulam here, was arrested on Friday, police said. The constable, Muthuraj, who had managed to evade arrest for a c...

Turkey: pilots on trial over Ghosn escape released from jail

A Turkish court on Friday released four pilots and a private airline official from jail, pending the outcome of their trial on charges of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon, via Turkey. The court...

Mamata warns TMC leaders of stern action for corruption in Amphan aid distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned a section of the TMC leaders of stern administrative action for indulging in corruption over distribution of relief materials among people affected by cyclone Amphan and said the p...

Bolsonaro waters down law requiring face masks in Brazil

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday approved a law obliging use of masks on streets and in public transport to prevent COVID-19 infections, but he vetoed clauses that would have required them in churches, schools, shops, and factorie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020