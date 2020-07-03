Haryana Police books SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannun for sedition

Taking cognisance of the anti-national tele-calling campaign during the last couple of days, police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of banned outfit "Sikhs for Justice" on charges of sedition and secessionism at Bhondsi Police Station in Gurugram. An FIR has been registered under Section 124-A (sedition), 153 A IPC (promoting enmity between classes) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 10(a) and 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

A spokesperson of Haryana Police said that Pannun has been seen running a "secessionist" campaign through automated phone calls against India from the US and "indulging in unlawful activities aimed at threatening the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India". "The FIR has been registered on a complaint filed by Inspector, Special Task Force (STF), Gurugram after US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of SFJ, was seen blaming the Government of Haryana and its people for being inimical to the interests of Sikhs and Punjabis," read the release by Haryana Police.

"Being a member of the SFJ, which has been pushing for 'Sikh Referendum 2020' as part of its secessionist agenda, Pannun poses a major threat to the communal harmony and unity of the country," it said. According to police, Pannun has also been indulging in unlawful activity by exhorting the Sikhs from Haryana to take part in voting registration for the illegal referendum to be held online on July 4, 2020. (ANI)