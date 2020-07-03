Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 5 lakh stranded Indians returned under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that over 5 lakh stranded Indians have returned safely to India from 137 countries under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:30 IST
Over 5 lakh stranded Indians returned under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that over 5 lakh stranded Indians have returned safely to India from 137 countries under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). "The VBM operations commenced on May 7, 2020 and in less than two months 5,03,990 stranded Indians from 137 countries, including from remote areas, have returned to their homes. Considering that the initial target to bring stranded Indians with compelling reasons was only 2 lakh, this is a significant achievement," MEA said in a release.

According to the release, Kerala received the largest number of stranded Indians (94,085), followed by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. The largest number of stranded Indians returned by VBM flights are from UAE (57,305), followed by Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and USA and from Nepal (91,193) have returned through land border check posts, the Ministry said.

The mission involved 860 Air India flights; 1256 charter flights and 8 Naval Ships. The stranded Indians returned by Air India were 1,64,121; Indian Navy 3,987 in 8 ships from Maldives, Iran and Colombo; chartered flights - 2,30,832 and foreign carriers - 3,969; about 60 air ambulances and 95,220 through land border check-posts from neighboring countries. "This massive operation was carried out with the active support and cooperation of Indian Missions abroad, MoCA, MHA, MoHFW and State Governments. The MEA designated senior officers as State Coordinators were at the forefront of these operations ensuring smooth coordination at all levels," said the MEA release. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Quintana escapes serious injury after being hit by car

Former Giro dItalia winner Nairo Quintana said he had not suffered any serious injuries after being hit by a car during training in Colombia on Friday.The 30-year-old Colombian, who won the Giro in 2014, the Vuelta in 2016 and twice finishe...

Canada suspends its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, eyes immigration boost

Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of new Chinese national security legislation and could boost immigration from the former British colony, top officials said on Friday. China imposed the legislation this...

Delhi HC allows Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita's plea to have video conferencing facility to consult lawyers

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalitas plea to have video conferencing facilities with her lawyers twice a week and access to books from jail library. Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed Kalitas plea seeking to ha...

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is more than d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020