Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia Gandhi's demand for OBC seat reservation in NEET is for social justice: Priyanka Gandhi

Lending her support to Congress President Sonia Gandhi's demand for reservation of seats for Other Backward Class (OBC) students in medical institutions in the states and union territories under the national quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), AICC General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the demand is legitimate and would ensure social justice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:58 IST
Sonia Gandhi's demand for OBC seat reservation in NEET is for social justice: Priyanka Gandhi
AICC General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lending her support to Congress President Sonia Gandhi's demand for reservation of seats for Other Backward Class (OBC) students in medical institutions in the states and union territories under the national quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), AICC General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the demand is legitimate and would ensure social justice. Taking to Twitter Vadra wrote in Hindi, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has raised the legitimate demand for reservation for OBC students in medical institutions in the states and union territories under the national quota in the seats being filled by NEET. This is a demand for social justice. It is expected that the Central Government will implement this."

Sonia Gandhi in a letter to the Prime Minister wrote, "I would like to bring your attention, denial of reservation for OBC candidates under All-India Quota being filled through NEET, in State/UT Medical education institutions." Under the All India Quota, 15 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 10 per cent seats are reserved for SC, ST and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidtates respectively, in both Central and State/UT Medical education institutions. However, reservation for OBC candidates under All India Quota is restricted to Central Institutions, she added.

"As per the data compiled by the All India Federation of Other Backward Classes, since 2017, OBC candidates lost over 11,000 seats, in All India Quota, due to non-implementation of OBC reservations in State/UT Medical education institutions," the letter read. "The 93rd Constitution Amendment envisages, special provisions for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes inadmission to educational institutions including private educational institutions, whether aided or unaided by the State, other than the minority educational institutions," the letter further read.

Denial of the reservation to OBCs in the state medical institution All India Quota, being administered by government of India, violates the very objective of the 93rd Constitution Amendment and is a barrier to access medical education for deserving OBC candidates, Sonia Gandhi wrote. "In the interest of equity and social justice, I strongly urge the Union Government to extend the reservation for OBC candidates in All India Quota of medical and dental seats, even in the State/UT Medical education institutions," she added.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed inside moving taxi, body dumped in canal: Police

A woman in her mid-forties was allegedly killed inside a moving taxi and the body dumped in a canal off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass here, police said on Saturday. A driver of a mobile application-based taxi service has been arrested and...

Filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 extended till Nov 30

The Income Tax Department stated that the filing of income-tax returns ITR for Financial Year 2019-20 has been extended till November 30. Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, f...

Coal workers' strike against privatisation enter third day

Labour unions of Singareni Collieries Company Limited SCCL mines went on strike for the third and final day on Saturday against the privatisation of the coal industry. Coal workers have been protesting against the e-auction of coal blocks t...

New York state reports 918 new COVID-19 cases

New York state reported 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. Its the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020