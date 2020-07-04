Left Menu
Development News Edition

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out at the Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-07-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 13:57 IST
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An encounter broke out at the Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday. Police and security forces have been deployed and are known to be currently on the spot.

"An encounter has started at Arrah area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," said the Kashmir Zone Police. More details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan Presidential envoy for economic development dies from COVID-19

Special envoy to the Afghan president on economic development and poverty reduction, Yosuf Ghazanfar, has died from COVID-19, a presidential adviser told Sputnik on Saturday. According to Shahzain Murtazavi, a strategic relations adviser to...

Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain

Royal Dutch Shell is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, the oil companys chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a Dutch newspaper interview published on Saturday. Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant Uni...

Trump attacks 'left-wing cultural revolution' in Mount Rushmore address

P resident Donald Trump on Friday accused angry mobs of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extre...

Cinema has lost faith in writing: 'Hanna' creator David Farr

For writer David Farr, the fundamental idea behind creating Hanna, a series that he says organically empowers women, was the dearth of female existential heroes in cinema. The writer, who adapted Joe Wrights 2011 film Hanna into an original...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020