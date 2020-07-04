Woman run over by car driven by Delhi cop

An elderly woman in Delhi suffered injuries after she was run over by a car near Chilla Village, police said. The accused is a sub-inspector and has been arrested. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

"The accused is a Sub-Inspector, Yogendra. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He has been arrested. The injured is undergoing treatment at the hospital," said the police. It can be clearly seen in the CCTV footage that a speeding car suddenly hits a woman, following which she falls on the ground and then the driver runs over her as people at the spot try to stop the car.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 278 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused Sub-Inspector is posted in the PCR unit of Delhi Police. (ANI)