SC to pronounce verdict on lawyer Reepak Kansal's plea on Monday

Supreme Court will on July 6 pronounce the verdict on a petition filed by lawyer Reepak Kansal seeking a direction to its Secretary General and Registrar/officers for "not to give preferences to cases filed by influential lawyers/petitioners".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:46 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court will on July 6 pronounce the verdict on a petition filed by lawyer Reepak Kansal seeking a direction to its Secretary General and Registrar/officers for "not to give preferences to cases filed by influential lawyers/petitioners". A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, had reserved its judgement on June 19, after hearing from lawyer Reepak Kansal and other respective parties in the matter.

"Why you have raised this issue?" the Apex Court had asked Kansal, to which he had replied, his writ petition seeking "One Nation One Ration Card" was not listed. Kansal had said that many influential and popular lawyers cases are listed, but his and other "not influential lawyers" cases are not being listed.

The Apex Court had questioned the lawyer-cum-petitioner, Reepak Kansal, that as to why he is making such kind off reckless charges and allegations against the Apex Court Registry and section officers. "Why can't you (asking the lawyer, Reepak Kansal) be more responsible? They (SC officials) are working day and night for you people. This has become a trend today. You should not have filed such petition," the Apex Court had observed, and reserved the order.

The lawyer, Reepak Kansal, had moved the Apex Court seeking a direction to its Secretary General and Registrar/officers in "not to give preferences to cases filed by influential lawyers/petitioners". (ANI)

