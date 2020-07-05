Left Menu
Development News Edition

One of two Seattle protesters hit by car dies, other in ICU

Seattle has been the scene of numerous protests, some on interstate highways, since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, on a Minneapolis street while he was in police custody, and which was captured on video. Summer Taylor died late on Saturday at Harborview Medical Center, a spokeswoman, Susan Gregg, told Reuters by telephone, adding that Diaz Love, the other injured protester, was in the intensive care unit.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 11:25 IST
One of two Seattle protesters hit by car dies, other in ICU
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two female protesters in Seattle were hit on Saturday by a speeding car that drove into a crowd demonstrating on an interstate highway, causing injuries that led to the death of one, while leaving the other in serious condition. Seattle has been the scene of numerous protests, some on interstate highways, since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, on a Minneapolis street while he was in police custody, and which was captured on video.

Summer Taylor died late on Saturday at Harborview Medical Center, a spokeswoman, Susan Gregg, told Reuters by telephone, adding that Diaz Love, the other injured protester, was in the intensive care unit. Police said the car driver, a 27-year-old Seattle man, was arrested at the scene of the accident, which took place about 1:30 a.m. PDT (0830 GMT), and faces multiple felony charges.

"He was placed in custody when troopers arrived on scene," Chase Van Cleave, a Washington State Patrol trooper told Reuters by phone earlier. "The investigation is still ongoing. At this time we're not suspecting drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash."

Investigators do not know if the driver intended to hit the demonstrators, he added. A video of the incident posted on social media shows a lone white car speeding up Interstate-5, swerving to avoid a van that was parked to block the roadway and heading toward a small group of panicked protesters who tried to scurry away.

The car can be seen striking two individuals, who were both flipped over its roof to land on the pavement.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Croats vote in close parliamentary race as virus spikes

Amid a spike of new coronavirus cases, voters in Croatia cast ballots on Sunday in what is expected be a close parliamentary race that could push the latest European Union member state further to the right. The ballot is expected to produce...

Record single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases, 613 deaths in India

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, July 5 PTI&#160;With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, Indias COVID-19 caseload zoomed to&#160;6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 ...

Feeling yet to sink in but my life hasn't changed at all: Cummins on IPL big bucks

Its been six months since he struck IPL gold with a record-breaking bid but Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins says his life hasnt changed one bit because he has never been the sort to be too affected by either success or failure. The wo...

St Stephen's registration process from July 7-18; interviews to be held online

Delhi Universitys St Stephens College will commence its registration process on Tuesday and will conduct online interviews in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the college said on Sunday. The registration process will commence on July 7 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020